Monday is opening night on Broadway for the star-studded revival of the modern classic "Glengarry Glen Ross."

Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr are among the stars that will take the stage at the Palace Theatre. They play salesmen battling it out in a brutal office contest.

Critical acclaim follows this story everywhere

The trio is adding star power to this revival of the David Mamet classic, which is set in a Chicago office, with cutthroat co-workers in competition, pushing worthless properties any way they can.

"Glengarry Glen Ross" won the 1984 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

"I was not introduced until I read the play a year ago and I said, 'Oh, this guy looks fun. I want to play him,'" said Culkin, who recently won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Benjamin "Benji" Kaplan in "A Real Pain."

Culkin, who plays "Richard Roma" in the play, joins Odenkirk, of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" fame, comedian extraordinaire Burr, "Hamilton" alum Donald Webber Jr. and multi-talented Michael McKean as characters wrestling with greed, theft and shaky morals in their workplace.

"I did sales a little bit. I wasn't good at it. It was the same thing. You had the top guys that were winning every week," said Burr, who portrays "Dave Moss." "It was something that I realized I didn't have any talent for."

Odenkirk, who plays "Shelley Levine," said, "I think they like fighting it out. They like to win, make a sale, beat one of the other guys. It's weird. It's a weird mix of camaraderie and competition. They hate each other. They love each other, love to hate each other."

Howard W. Overshown, who plays "Baylen," said of his character, "I play the detective questioning these gentlemen. What I've noticed [is] almost all the characters, maybe with the exception of Moss, they're wired in a certain way, like they have to do this job."

Differences between the movie and this play

In 1992, the play became a hit Hollywood movie, starring heavyweights Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Ed Harris, and Alan Arkin.

"When I look over at Kieran, I'm not looking at Al Pacino. I'm looking at Kieran, and Kieran is very specific and very present," said John Pirruccello, who plays "James Lingk."

"The writing is king. We're always gonna say these lines. Might say them differently than the way that someone before played them, added out to our production." said Webber, who portrays "John Williamson."

"There's a very precise scheme on the page, but it's supposed to sound like it's not happening. It's tumbling, it's marching, but it's supposed to sound like chaos," said McKean, who will take the stage as "George Aaronow."

"I feel like when we find those rhythms and the pace is up and we're actually doing it exactly how it's written, that's when it's really happening," Culkin added.