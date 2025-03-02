Oscars winners list for 2025: Live updates

The 2025 Oscars are underway as "Conclave," "Emilia Pérez," "A Complete Unknown," "Wicked" and "The Brutalist" are each looking to turn their multiple nominations into big wins, including for best picture, at the 97th Academy Awards.

"Emilia Pérez" had the most nominations this year with 13, including nods for best picture, best director, best writing and multiple acting nominations. Karla Sofía Gascón made Oscar history when she became the first transgender woman to be nominated in any acting category when she received a best actress nomination for playing the film's title role. Her Oscar campaign, however, has since become marred by controversy after offensive posts she made on social media surfaced.

Gascón will be competing against Cynthia Erivo, who plays the wicked witch Elphaba in "Wicked," Demi Moore, who took home the Golden Globe in this category for her role in "The Substance," Mikey Madison and Fernanda Torres. Should Erivo win, she would achieve EGOT status, meaning she will have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

"Wicked," based on the hit Broadway musical, and "The Brutalist" both came in second with 10 nominations each, also competing for best picture, best director and a slew of acting nominations.

Ariana Grande is up for best supporting actress for her role as Galinda, the good witch, in "Wicked." She'll be taking on Felicity Jones, nominated for her role in "The Brutalist," Zoe Saldaña, Isabella Rossellini and Monica Barboro, who played singer Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown."

Barboro's co-star, Timothée Chalamet, was nominated for best actor for his performance as the iconic folk singer. He'll be competing against Adrian Brody, who at age 29 became the youngest person ever to win best actor. If Chalamet, currently 29, were to win Sunday night, he would break Brody's record by just a few months. But they both face stiff competition in the category from Ralph Fiennes, who starred in "Conclave," Colman Domingo and Sebastian Stan, who could become the first person to ever win best actor for playing the sitting U.S. president.

Rounding out the best picture category are "Dune: Part Two," "Anora," "I'm Still Here," "Nickel Boys" and "The Substance."

Former "Late Night" and "The Tonight Show" host Conan O'Brien is helming this year's ceremony. A two-time host of the Emmys, this is O'Brien's first time as master of ceremonies for the Academy Awards.

The Oscars are being held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The ceremony is airing on ABC television stations.

Below is the full list of winners and nominees as each category is announced:

Best supporting actor

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain" — Winner

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Best animated feature

"Flow" — Winner

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

Best animated short

"In the Shadow of the Cypress" — Winner

"Beautiful Men"

"Magic Candies"

"Wander to Wonder"

"Yuck!"