Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal power "Othello" to electric opening night on Broadway

By
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin has covered major national news stories and events in the past four decades including Superstorm Sandy and its tri-state impacts, Hurricane Hugo in South Carolina and Iniki on Kauai, Hawaii. He also covered the Space Shuttle Program, 1989 San Francisco Earthquake, numerous Southern California wildfires, the trial and execution of serial killer Ted Bundy in Florida, the 1994 police shooting death of Tyke the eacaped Cirus Elephant on the streets of Honolulu, 2009's Miracle on the Hudson, the NYC Mayoral administrations of Bloomberg through Adams and more.
Dave Carlin

/ CBS New York

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal sizzle on opening night of "Othello" on Broadway
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal sizzle on opening night of "Othello" on Broadway

Sunday was opening night on Broadway for two of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are taking on the new production of Shakespeare's "Othello."

The red carpet was full of VIPs, including Jennifer Lopez, Samuel L. Jackson, Anna Wintour, Colman Domingo and many more. And entertainers weren't the only ones in attendance. Former President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were also seen entering the Barrymore Theatre.

A modern take on a classic

Washington plays the conflicted and murderous title character. His jealousy and violence is carefully orchestrated by his backstabbing confidante Iago, played by Gyllenhaal.

Prior to the show, members of the cast explained how horrors and thrills created by Shakespeare now land with a freshness in a modern setting.

"They've treated this like a new play," said Andrew Burnap, who plays "Cassio."

"I'm excited to share," said Kimber Elayne Sprawl, who portrays "Emilia."

"Even if you know it, seeing it happen right in front of you, the conflict that happens in the play, it's just so human that it will always need to tell the story," said Molly Osborne, who plays "Desdemona."

Othello's director is Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.

"Denzel is an emperor. He's an emperor of the American stage, of the world stage. He has met this role head on and Jake has met Denzel head on," Leon said.

"It's that good and they're that good"

In February, while Othello was in rehearsals, CBS News New York sat down with Washington and Gyllenhaal. Both described their roles as exciting, and for each star a dream come true.

"We are given the freedom to break the rules," Washington said.

"I spent the past eight months really digging in because I've never done Shakespeare," Gyllenhaal added.

Producer Brian Moreland said a sizzling Shakespeare is what they were after and he credits the unbeatable cast and creators.

"It's that good and they're that good. Night after night they build that same journey, so that you get to the point that we all know is going to happen, it's all inevitable, but yet you're there with them on every single word they have to say," Moreland said.

To call Othello, which runs through June 8, a financial hit is an understatement as it is expected to earn the title of highest grossing Broadway play ever.

