Gio's Law, which would enable law enforcement to carry EpiPens, heads to Congress

A bill that would make it standard issue for first responders to carry EpiPens or other devices for life-threatening allergies is now in Congress.

The bill carries the name of a Long Island boy.

It has been 12 years since Georgina Cornago lost her son, Giovanni, to a peanut allergy attack. Now, her years of hard work have culminated in a congressional bill with her son's name on it.

"To say I'm emotional is an understatement," Cornago said. "I just lost it. I broke down."

Cornago is a warrior for allergy awareness. She started with her small village, Lynbrook. Every police car there now is equipped with an epinephrine auto injector as a result of her efforts. They've already saved two lives there.

"The police officer is the one to respond to the call. There are just so many ambulances, but there's a much more prevalent number of police," Lynbrook Police Inspector Sean Murphy said.

"There's no reason we are losing lives"

Giovanni Cornago CBS News New York

Gio's life might have been saved if officers had carried the devices at the time. The ninth grader ate trail mix he didn't know contained peanuts. His heart stopped on the way to the hospital.

CBS News New York first spoke with Cornago more than a decade ago.

"I definitely wasn't prepared, and I don't think anyone is prepared for that to happen," Cornago told CBS News New York in 2013.

Since then, Cornago has been on a mission to make sure others are prepared. Gio's Law, which enables law enforcement to carry the devices, is in effect in New York state, including Suffolk County. Nassau County has been a holdout, amid debate over costs and liability.

The bipartisan congressional bill would establish a grant program to equip law enforcement across the country with EpiPens and similar devices, and to provide training to officers.

"From bee stings, from nut allergies, from mold allergies, and there is no reason we are losing lives simply because we don't have the equipment we need," Rep. Laura Gillien said.

Cornago said she believes concerns over liability can be overcome.

"What's the worst that can happen? Somebody can die because you didn't give the EpiPen. That is the worst that can happen," Cornago said.

Cornago said if police cars are equipped with Narcan, they should also carry epinephrine. Seconds count when anaphylaxis occurs.

As she heads to the national stage to continue her mission, Cornago said she is reminded of a promise she made to Gio.

"His death would not be in vain, and his life would have purpose, and I think I am doing that," she said.

The bill is also sponsored by Republican Rep. Andrew Garbarino.