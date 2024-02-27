Long Island doctor died from anaphylaxis after eating at Disney Springs restaurant, lawsuit says

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- A Plainview, Long Island, man is suing Disney World over his wife's death from food allergies.

He claims restaurant waiters assured the couple that dairy and nuts would not be used in her food. The victim, who went into anaphylactic shock, was herself a doctor at a prestigious hospital.

This respected and accomplished physician, Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan, known as Amy, treated patients at NYU Langone, where the hospital says it is "saddened by her passing."

She died in October while on a family vacation in Disney World after eating at a restaurant. Her husband is now suing Walt Disney Parts and Resorts, as well as Raglan Road Irish Pub, blaming what he calls "negligent staffers."

According to the lawsuit, the waiter guaranteed certain foods could be made allergen-free and confirmed this "several more times," and Tangsuan ordered vegan fritter, scallops, onion rings and a vegan shepherd's pie.

Shortly thereafter while shopping, Tangsuan began having severe difficulty breathing, collapsed to the floor and 911 was called, the lawsuit says.

Despite self-administering an EpiPen, Tangsuan died from anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system, according to the lawsuit.

CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan asked Dr. Adam Berman, of Long Island Jewish Medical Center/Northwell Health about EpiPen medicine.

"It's only temporary. An EpiPen buys you time, it keeps you alive so that you can get to an emergency department for more definitive treatment," he said.

Tangsuan died in a Florida hospital.

Tangsuan's husband is seeking damages in excess of $50,000, part of Florida's Wrongful Death Act, in addition to mental pain and suffering, loss of income and funeral expenses.

Tangsuan and her husband, Jeffery Piccolo, lived in Plainview. His attorney said, "Jeffrey is devastated over the premature death of his beloved wife. Amy had a long life in front of her, and she and Jeff had plans to start a family. This never should have happened."

Disney World has not returned our calls for comment.

EpiPens, when injected properly, slow down reaction to severe allergies, such as dairy and peanut, and can save lives, but EpiPens have been known to misfire and have an expiration date of about 18 months.