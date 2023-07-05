Suffolk County rolling out Gio's Law to ensure police cars have EpiPens on hand

HAUPPAGUE, N.Y. -- Elected officials in Suffolk County are set to announce new legislation that calls for EpiPens in all police cars.

The county has adopted Gio's Law, named after a 14-year-old Long Island resident who lost his life to a deadly allergic reaction to peanuts.

Gio's Law authorizes certain New York emergency service providers to be trained to treat anaphylaxis and carry epinephrine in their vehicles.

A press conference will get underway at 11 a.m.