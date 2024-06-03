Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann expected to be indicted on new charge, sources say

Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann expected to be indicted on new charge, sources say

GLIGO BEACH, N.Y. -- Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann is expected to be indicted on a new charge later this week, sources tell CBS New York.

Sources say Heuermann will be indicted on another murder charge Thursday. No other details have been released about the nature of the charge.

"There were a number of necessary investigative steps that were taken, we've pointed out just some of them. Thursday, you will see the fruits of that investigation," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Monday.

Gilgo Beach murders investigation

Heuermann was arrested last July in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, whose bodies were found in shallow graves near Gilgo Beach in 2010. He was charged earlier this year in the death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The remains of 11 people were discovered in the area between 1996 and 2011.

More than a decade later, investigators said DNA evidence from a discarded pizza helped lead to Heuermann's arrest.

Police could be seen as recently as last month searching for additional evidence at his Massapequa Park home. They were also seen in April searching around Manorville.

Previous searches of Heuermann's property led to scores of weapons and smart devices allegedly used to contact and research sex workers, according to court documents.