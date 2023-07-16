Rifles, other evidence removed from Rex Heuermann's home as investigation continues into Gilgo Beach murders suspect

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- A Long Island community was still a crime scene Saturday after the arrest of Rex Heuermann in the notorious Gilgo Beach murders.

For a second day in a row, Nassau County police cars and trucks lined the street as investigators continue the search inside Heuermann's home in Massapequa Park.

Investigators say Heuermann's DNA has been linked to Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Megan Waterman. He is also a suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes. All four of their bodies were found wrapped in burlap and dumped along Gilgo Beach over a decade ago.

"This guy is supposed to be an architectural genius but instead of building houses, he's building graves," said Franklin Hasfal, from Stone Mountain, Georgia.

"I remember when they were searching for the bodies, I wouldn't drive on Ocean Parkway because I was so scared," Bay Shore resident Donna Hasfal said.

Crowds continue to make their way to Michigan and First avenues as police continue to remove evidence, including rifles, from the home.

Investigators were also seen outside of Heuermann's office in Midtown, Manhattan, on Saturday.

"It's quite remarkable," Massapequa resident Ed Ranft said.

"I'm hopeful that this guy is the guy who did them all, who killed all the girls, and this thing is totally resolved," Massapequa resident Greg Balestrieri said.

Details are also emerging about the 59-year-old suspect's finances. Nassau County records show Heuermann once owed $425,000 in taxes to the IRS he failed to pay, dating as far back as 2005. About half of it was either repaid or is no longer owed.

Heuermann and his wife also owe $81,500 in personal income tax to the state.

Heuerman also filed a number of lawsuits in New York courts, accusing drivers of injuring him in car accidents. Three of those cases have been settled or discontinued. At least one is still pending.

"It's really frightening. It is. This is our community and to think this guy was roaming around our community for so long, it's truly frightening," Bay Shore resident Samuel Hasfal said.

Heuermann is being held without bond. He is due back in court Aug. 1.