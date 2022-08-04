Watch CBS News
Local News

Gabby Petito Foundation donates $100,000 to National Domestic Violence Hotline

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gabby Petito Foundation donates to abuse hotline
Gabby Petito Foundation donates to abuse hotline 00:32

NEW YORK -- The Gabby Petito Foundation is donating $100,000 to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The money will be used to hire more advocates and cut down on wait times on the hotline. 

Petito, a Long Island native, was murdered while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé. Her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, later took his own life

If you or anyone you know is in need of the hotline, it can be reached at 800-799-7233.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 7:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.