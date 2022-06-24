Brian Laundrie's written confession to Gabby Petito killing released: "I ended her life"
NEW YORK - The attorney for Brian Laundrie's family has released images of a notebook where Laundrie confessed to killing fiancee Gabby Petito.
In an eight page letter, Laundrie said "I ended her life."
He claimed Petito, 22, a Long Island native, was injured while on a hike and he wanted to take away her pain.
The notebook was discovered in a Florida swamp near Laundrie's body last October. He took his own life.
A month earlier, Petito's body was found.
