Brian Laundrie's written confession to Gabby Petito killing released: "I ended her life"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The attorney for Brian Laundrie's family has released images of a notebook where Laundrie confessed to killing fiancee Gabby Petito. 

In an eight page letter, Laundrie said "I ended her life." 

He claimed Petito, 22, a Long Island native, was injured while on a hike and he wanted to take away her pain. 

The notebook was discovered in a Florida swamp near Laundrie's body last October. He took his own life. 

A month earlier, Petito's body was found. 

