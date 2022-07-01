Lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents filed by Gabby Petito's parents will move forward

Gabby Petito's parents sue Brian Laundrie's parents, claim they knew what happened to her

NEW YORK -- A lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito's parents will move forward.

A Florida judge denied a motion to dismiss the case Thursday.

Petito's parents are suing the parents of Brian Laundrie, Petito's fiancé who killed the 22-year-old Long Island native during a cross-country trip last summer.

Laundrie later took his own life.

Petito's mother and father claim the Laundries knew Petito was dead weeks before her body was found and did not say anything.

The Petitos are seeking in excess of $30,000 for their pain and suffering.

The Laundries' lawyer says keeping quiet is not against the law.

"The law imposes no such obligation to speak and the state and federal constitution support that. In our society, under our laws, people are free not to speak," Matt Luca said.