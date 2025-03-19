Gabby Petito's family marks her birthday with domestic violence awareness fundraiser

Gabby Petito's grandmother announced a new fundraiser in her granddaughter's name Wednesday to mark what would have been Petito's 26th birthday.

Petito was a victim of domestic violence, and her family wants to make a difference in her memory and help prevent others from going through similar tragedies.

"We need to start saying, 'Why didn't he stop?'"

Surrounded by lawmakers and advocates, grandmother Mary Wickman announced a domestic violence fundraiser for the Gabby Petito Foundation at Miller's Ale House in Levittown.

On Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 20% of total food sales at the restaurant will go to the Gabby Petito Foundation.

"We need to stop asking, 'Why didn't she leave?' We need to start saying, 'Why didn't he stop?' My Gabby was everything to us," Wickman said.

One in three women on Long Island report having experienced rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner.

"One in three women are victims of domestic violence. This is 2025. What are we doing?" Wickman said.

"I think it's wonderful that we're remembering on Gabby's birthday that there is help out there," Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

"We miss her. I guess we always will, but she would say thank you for carrying on her legacy to somehow stop domestic violence," Wickman said.

Nassau County promises to help after domestic violence nonprofit closure

Nassau's domestic violence nonprofit the Safe Center recently closed due to a lack of funding, but County Executive Bruce Blakeman says he is reaching out to victims to allay fears.

Blakeman claims the county will step into the void on a temporary basis with the assistance of the Nassau University Medical Center to make sure there is no interruption in service.

"I want to thank Safe Horizon and EAC [Network] for their interest in assisting us. We will come to a decision very shortly," he said.

Nassau's dome will be lit in purple this week to bring awareness to domestic violence.

Who is Gabby Petito?

Petito disappeared in 2021 while on a cross-country trek with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Her body was later found, and the coroner determined she was strangled to death.

Laundrie went missing during the investigation into Petito's disappearance and death, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was eventually found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A notebook found near his body contained a written letter where Laundrie confessed to killing Petito.