Funeral for slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour held in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- The funeral for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, who was shot and killed last month, is being held Saturday at Bethany Baptist Church in Newark.
Dwumfour, 30, was found dead in a car near her home on Feb. 1.
The FBI is involved in the search for her killer.
Investigators have not released details on a possible motive.
Dwumfour was first elected to office in 2021. She was considered a rising star in the Republican party.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.