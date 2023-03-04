Watch CBS News
Funeral for slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour held in Newark

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. -- The funeral for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, who was shot and killed last month, is being held Saturday at Bethany Baptist Church in Newark

Dwumfour, 30, was found dead in a car near her home on Feb. 1. 

The FBI is involved in the search for her killer.   

Investigators have not released details on a possible motive.

Dwumfour was first elected to office in 2021. She was considered a rising star in the Republican party. 

First published on March 4, 2023 / 9:36 AM

