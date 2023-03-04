Funeral for slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour held in Newark

Funeral for Sayreville councilwoman shot to death held in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- The funeral for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, who was shot and killed last month, is being held Saturday at Bethany Baptist Church in Newark.

Dwumfour, 30, was found dead in a car near her home on Feb. 1.

The FBI is involved in the search for her killer.

Investigators have not released details on a possible motive.

Dwumfour was first elected to office in 2021. She was considered a rising star in the Republican party.