Sayreville, N.J. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour found shot to death inside car
SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- A New Jersey councilmember was shot to death Wednesday inside a car in Sayreville.
Prosecutors say they are investigating the shooting that happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Samuel Circle.
The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
Police are now searching for her killer.
Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick expresses outrage at killing, sorrow over loss
Sayreville Mayor Victoria Killpatrick posted a statement to the Borough of Sayreville's website:
As a community, we are shocked and saddened at the loss of Eunice Dwumfour. Eunice was a dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our resident. The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.
As Mayor, I have worked very closely with Eunice in her time on the Borough Council. Beyond her dedication to our community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs into her daily life as a person and a community leader. On a personal note, I can't adequately express my feeling of sorrow at the loss of a friend.
We are confident that our police department working collaboratively with the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office, will bring this fast-moving investigation to a quick and successful conclusion and look forward to the identification, arrest and successful prosecution of the person responsible.
May God bless the Dwumfour family at this sad time. The Mayor and Council of the Borough of Sayreville and the community we represent stand ready to assist them in any way possible.
Commissioner Mahish Chitnis: "Shocked, scared, and heartbroken"
Mahesh Chitnis, a member of the Sayreville Human Relations Commission posted his reaction to Facebook:
I am shocked, scared and heartbroken. Eunice Dwumfour, fellow Human Relations Commissioner (former), Sayreville councilwoman and a neighbor was killed 300 feet from my home this evening. She was shot while returning back home. She was a woman full of life. When she missed HRC meeting she used to ask me to put her on speaker phone so that she could participate. I was looking forward to meeting her tomorrow in our monthly meeting. We will miss her...
When a fellow commissioner messaged me, I couldn't believe that this can happen in my town. After almost 2 hours, I am still processing the news...
Her family is in my prayers. Eunice, rest in peace my friend...
Gov. Murphy "stunned" by news
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy released the following statement about Councilwoman Dwumfour's slaying:
"I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's murder last evening in an act of gun violence. Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness. I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour's family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community. Sayreville is a proud, tight-knit, and safe community and I know that it will come together, as it always has, in common purpose. The New Jersey State Police are supporting the ongoing investigation, and I urge anyone with information to contact either the Sayreville Police or the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office."
Authorities urge anyone with information or video to contact police
Authorities have released few details of the shooting.
They say only that Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour "sustained multiple gunshot wounds" when she was found dead in her car in Samuel Circle in Sayreville around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Anyone with any information about the shooting or surveillance video from the area of the shooting is asked to called Sayreville Police at 732-727-4444, or the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3477.