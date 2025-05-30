Lindor homers from both sides, Soto snaps hitless streak as Mets top Rockies 4-2

Francisco Lindor homered from both sides of the plate and made a leaping catch at shortstop that saved at least two runs, sending the New York Mets to a 4-2 victory Friday night over the woeful Colorado Rockies.

Juan Soto snapped an 0-for-17 slump with an RBI double and Starling Marte also went deep against Kyle Freeland (0-8) as the Mets won for the fifth time in six games.

Huascar Brazobán relieved starter David Peterson (4-2) with runners at second and third in the sixth inning and retired pinch-hitter Mickey Moniak to preserve a 3-1 lead.

Sam Hilliard, in his first major league plate appearance this season, connected off Brazobán for his sixth career pinch-hit homer to make it 3-2 in the seventh.

Lindor, who homered right-handed off Freeland in the first, went deep from the left side leading off the eighth for his 21st career multihomer game and second this season. Lindor also singled in the third and scored from first on Soto's two-out double.

Reed Garrett struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth and Edwin Díaz fanned all three batters in the ninth to remain perfect in 12 save opportunities. Díaz hasn't given up a hit since May 5.

Ryan McMahon had an RBI double for Colorado, which lost its sixth straight and fell to 9-48 — the worst record through 57 games of any major league club in the modern era (since 1901).

Key moment

With the Mets holding a 1-0 lead in the third, Lindor snagged Thairo Estrada's line drive with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Key stats

Lindor launched his 25th career leadoff homer and fifth this season. New York has won 25 straight games in which he's gone deep since July 9, 2024, the longest such streak in team history. ... Freeland is 0-9 in 15 starts since his most recent win on Sept. 8, 2024, at Milwaukee. The left-hander has received 16 runs of support in 12 outings this year. Giants right-hander Justin Verlander is the only other pitcher to make at least 10 starts this season without earning a win.

Up next

Mets RHP Kodai Senga (5-3, 1.46 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Saturday against Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela (1-9, 6.50), who leads the majors in losses. Senzatela has a 2.70 ERA in six career outings covering 30 innings against New York, including five starts.