First Alert Weather: Red Alert through mid-morning for leftover showers, gusty winds

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Heavy rainfall to kick off busy travel day
First Alert Weather: Heavy rainfall to kick off busy travel day 03:46

Alerts & Advisories

Red Alert through mid-morning for leftover heavy rain and gusty winds N&E of the city.

Forecast

Today: Leftover morning rain and gusty winds N&E. Partial clearing and breezy the remainder of the day. Highs in the 50s... 60° south.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy and breezy. Feels like the 30s.

Tomorrow (Thanksgiving): Seasonal sunshine and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.

Looking ahead

Friday (Black Friday): Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday: Late rain chance. Highs in the 40s.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 7:37 AM EST

