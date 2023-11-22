First Alert Weather: Red Alert through mid-morning for leftover showers, gusty winds
Alerts & Advisories
Red Alert through mid-morning for leftover heavy rain and gusty winds N&E of the city.
Forecast
Today: Leftover morning rain and gusty winds N&E. Partial clearing and breezy the remainder of the day. Highs in the 50s... 60° south.
Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy and breezy. Feels like the 30s.
Tomorrow (Thanksgiving): Seasonal sunshine and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
Looking ahead
Friday (Black Friday): Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder. Highs in the 40s.
Sunday: Late rain chance. Highs in the 40s.
