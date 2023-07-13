First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms late Thursday into Friday
Alert: Red Alert late Thursday into Friday due to the potential for severe weather N&W (late Thursday) and the threat of heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding (Friday).
Forecast: Today will be hot and more humid with at least a chance of showers/thunderstorms inland this afternoon, though activity may be scarce. Expect highs near 90 with feels like temps in the low to mid 90s.
There's a better chance of showers/thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into tonight with the focus of the storms more N&W. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing locally damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.
As for tomorrow, there will be a lingering chance of showers/thunderstorms through the day. These storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall, so flash flooding will once again be a concern. Outside of that, it will be rather warm and muggy with highs in the 80s and feels like temps near 90.
Looking Ahead: Showers/t'storms remain in the forecast through the weekend, though Sunday's looking like the more active half of the weekend. Expect highs in the 80s with feels like temps around 90.
for more features.