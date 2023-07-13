First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms late Thursday into Friday

Alert: Red Alert late Thursday into Friday due to the potential for severe weather N&W (late Thursday) and the threat of heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding (Friday).

Forecast: Today will be hot and more humid with at least a chance of showers/thunderstorms inland this afternoon, though activity may be scarce. Expect highs near 90 with feels like temps in the low to mid 90s.

There's a better chance of showers/thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into tonight with the focus of the storms more N&W. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing locally damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.

As for tomorrow, there will be a lingering chance of showers/thunderstorms through the day. These storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall, so flash flooding will once again be a concern. Outside of that, it will be rather warm and muggy with highs in the 80s and feels like temps near 90.

Looking Ahead: Showers/t'storms remain in the forecast through the weekend, though Sunday's looking like the more active half of the weekend. Expect highs in the 80s with feels like temps around 90.