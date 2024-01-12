First Alert Weather: Red Alert for another round of rain, continued flood concerns Friday into Saturday

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for more rain, flood risks tonight

Alerts

Red Alert Friday night into Saturday AM for an additional .75-1.5" of rain, flooding, gusty winds, and coastal flooding.

Forecast

Today: Sun gives way to more clouds this afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Tonight: Moderate to heavy rain and strong winds with flooding likely.

Tomorrow: Moderate to major coastal flooding during the morning and midday hours. Early showers with gusty winds lingering throughout the day. Highs in the 50s with temps falling into the 40s in the afternoon.

Looking ahead

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, blustery and much colder. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Monday (MLK Day): Partly sunny and cold with feels like temps in the 20s.

Tuesday: Cold with a chance of snow. Feels like the 20s.

