Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Rain clouds, humidity return; Tracking storms tomorrow

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Rain back in the forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain back in the forecast 02:18

Alert: Yellow Alert early Friday morning due to pockets of heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding.

fa-yellow-alert-6.png
CBS New York

Today: Cloudy and more humid with isolated to scattered showers. Cooler with highs in the 70s.

fa-today-right-61.png
CBS New York

Tonight: Isolated to scattered showers, then pockets of heavy rain late. Humid with lows in the 60s.

jl-fa-flood-risk-2-1.png
CBS New York

Tomorrow: Heavy rain and t'storms early in the morning and into the AM commute. Some of the downpours could lead to localized flooding. The remainder of the morning improves with a leftover chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer and more humid with highs around 80.

7am-fri.png
CBS New York

Saturday: Partly sunny with pop-up PM showers/t'storms. Highs in the low 80s.

fa-weekend-forecast-right-6.png
CBS New York

Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 7:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.