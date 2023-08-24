First Alert Weather: Rain clouds, humidity return; Tracking storms tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Rain back in the forecast

First Alert Weather: Rain back in the forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert early Friday morning due to pockets of heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding.

Today: Cloudy and more humid with isolated to scattered showers. Cooler with highs in the 70s.

Tonight: Isolated to scattered showers, then pockets of heavy rain late. Humid with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow: Heavy rain and t'storms early in the morning and into the AM commute. Some of the downpours could lead to localized flooding. The remainder of the morning improves with a leftover chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer and more humid with highs around 80.

Saturday: Partly sunny with pop-up PM showers/t'storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.