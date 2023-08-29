Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Mostly cloud with stray rain showers; Humid with highs in upper 70s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Spotty showers
First Alert Weather: Spotty showers 02:07

Alert: Yellow Alert Wednesday due to pockets of heavy AM rain that could lead to flooding.

Advisories: Coastal Flood Advisory this evening for parts of the Jersey Shore, Queens and Nassau due to the potential for minor flooding.  

fa-yellow-alert-9.png
CBS New York

Today: Some clouds, isolated showers mainly S&E this morning. Few showers the remainder of the day, especially S&E. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight: Stray showers, then a downpour inland towards daybreak.

fa-today-right-64.png
CBS New York

Tomorrow: AM showers with embedded thunderstorms; localized flooding possible. Afternoon clearing with highs in the 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

fa-7-day-65.png
CBS New York

Friday: Mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 7:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.