First Alert Weather: Mostly cloud with stray rain showers; Humid with highs in upper 70s

Alert: Yellow Alert Wednesday due to pockets of heavy AM rain that could lead to flooding.

Advisories: Coastal Flood Advisory this evening for parts of the Jersey Shore, Queens and Nassau due to the potential for minor flooding.

CBS New York

Today: Some clouds, isolated showers mainly S&E this morning. Few showers the remainder of the day, especially S&E. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight: Stray showers, then a downpour inland towards daybreak.

CBS New York

Tomorrow: AM showers with embedded thunderstorms; localized flooding possible. Afternoon clearing with highs in the 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

CBS New York

Friday: Mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80.