First Alert Weather: Mix of sun and clouds for unsettled week ahead

It's been another cool morning, with lots of 50s, and even some 40s out there. Definitely not a typical June morning by any means. We failed to reach 70 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, however, temps will rebound nicely on Monday, with more sunshine in place. We'll hit a high of 77, which is exactly average. A stray shower is possible late in the day.

CBS2

Wildfires in Quebec will send more smoke and haze our way beginning later today and lasting through mid-week. For tonight, a slight chance of showers will be in place, as we'll see a low of 61. Tuesday will feature a greater chance of showers, and even some thunderstorms. The severe threat is not high though. Our high will be 79.

CBS2

The upcoming week looks unsettled, with multiple chances of rain in the Tuesday through Friday timeframe. However, no day is a washout. The days will start sunny, then clouds develop by afternoon, which will then lead to showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will run at or slightly below average.