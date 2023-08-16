First Alert Weather: Early morning storms give way to stray afternoon showers
Alert(s): None.
Forecast: Wednesday we'll see decreasing clouds with perhaps some stray showers.
Outside of that, it will be humid with highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and humid with some patchy fog.
As for Thursday, it will be mostly to partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and highs in the low 80s.
Looking Ahead: There's a better chance of showers/t'storms Thursday night into Friday morning with perhaps an isolated strong. thunderstorm.
As for this weekend, it will be less humid with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s.
