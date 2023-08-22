Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Cooling off with highs in upper 70s, less humidity

By Justin Lewis

First Alert Weather: Cooling off
First Alert Weather: Cooling off 03:11

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Feels like early to mid-September. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows in the 60s... 50s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny and a touch cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as early as the morning, but potentially not until the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a lingering chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

