First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/4 Friday morning forecast

Forecast: Sunshine dominates today, but we get stuck in the 30s. It will remain cold tonight with lows around 30 in the city... 20s & teens across our suburbs. 

Tomorrow will be seasonable (40s) with some extra clouds in the mix and perhaps a weak passing shower late in the afternoon.

Looking ahead: Sunday looks more unsettled with a 40% chance of showers, but the real headline will be the temperatures: highs in the 60s... 70+ S&W. Also, as of now, it looks like most of the record highs are in jeopardy, including Central Park's. 

Moving forward, Monday will remain unsettled with temperatures above normal; then things cooling down into the middle part of next week.

