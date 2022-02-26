Watch CBS News

First Alert Forecast: Cold, mix of sun and clouds Saturday

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy weekend! It's quiet, but cold for your Saturday. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Overnight, skies become mostly clear. Temps fall into the 20s once again with wind chills in the teens for many waking up Sunday.

Tomorrow will be the milder half of the weekend with a rebound into the mid 40s. Despite that, it'll still feel cold as winds pick up, gusting to 30 mph at times.

The majority of Sunday will be bright and dry, but a cold front moves in through the evening. A few brief scattered snow showers will be possible, but no accumulation is expected.

Behind the front, we're back into the freezer for Monday. Bundle up!

First published on February 26, 2022 / 10:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

