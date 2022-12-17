First Alert Forecast: Bundle up! Brisk wind Saturday, temps top out in mid 40s

We made it to the weekend! Luckily, it looks good for holiday plans or shopping. You'll want to bundle up though!

Despite the brighter skies, a brisk wind will keep wind chills in the 30s this afternoon. Under a mix of sun and clouds, high temps will top out in the low to mid 40s.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight and it'll be cold. Temps will fall into the 20s for most, with even some teens in the distant northwest 'burbs. The city will wake up to temps around freezing, feeling like the 20s.

As for Sunday, expect a near repeat of today, albeit a little colder. Highs will be in the upper 30s with wind chills stuck in the 20s. Some stray flurries are possible farther north and west, but that's about it.

Looking ahead, it remains fairly quiet through Wednesday with temps right around 40 degrees. Our next potential storm affects the area Thursday into Friday.

As of now, it'll likely be another messy mix of rain and snow depending on location.

Of course, it's still a ways out so stay tuned as we get closer. Have a great weekend!