Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny and mild Easter Sunday, damp Monday morning

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Sunday morning update - 3/31/24
First Alert Weather: Sunday morning update - 3/31/24 04:07

After some brief showers overnight, Sunday will be a beautiful finish to this Easter weekend.

Skies will be partly sunny in the afternoon with temps once again climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s.

fa-easter.png
CBS New York

Clouds will begin thickening in the evening, ahead of the first of many systems impacting us this week.

Monday morning looks to start off damp, especially south of New York City. It'll be much cooler with temps struggling to get much above 50 degrees.

md-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS New York

Skies remain mostly cloudy Monday afternoon, but we'll get a brief break in the wet weather.

Another round of rain moves in all day Tuesday and into Wednesday as waves of low pressure travel along a stalled front.

md-precip-chance.png
CBS New York

Temps will only be in the upper 40s at best midweek. Plan on keeping an umbrella handy this week as we enter April.

fa-7-day.png
CBS New York

First published on March 31, 2024 / 9:15 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.