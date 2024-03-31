First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny and mild Easter Sunday, damp Monday morning

After some brief showers overnight, Sunday will be a beautiful finish to this Easter weekend.

Skies will be partly sunny in the afternoon with temps once again climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Clouds will begin thickening in the evening, ahead of the first of many systems impacting us this week.

Monday morning looks to start off damp, especially south of New York City. It'll be much cooler with temps struggling to get much above 50 degrees.

Skies remain mostly cloudy Monday afternoon, but we'll get a brief break in the wet weather.

Another round of rain moves in all day Tuesday and into Wednesday as waves of low pressure travel along a stalled front.

Temps will only be in the upper 40s at best midweek. Plan on keeping an umbrella handy this week as we enter April.