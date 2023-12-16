First Alert Forecast: Bright Saturday before coastal storm drenches Tri-State Area

Another weekend with another similar forecast. Saturday is the brighter half before things go downhill Sunday night.

We're in fine shape today. Expect plenty of sun along with some high cirrus clouds. While not quite as mild as Friday, temps will be well above average this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 50s.

Other than increasing clouds, things remain quiet tonight as well. Overnight lows will be in the 40s for most with some 30s in the northwest elevations. Skies will be mostly cloudy by the time we wake up Sunday morning.

Sunday won't look as nice, but there won't be anything major during the day. Skies will be cloudy with some drizzle or light showers moving in by midday. They'll stay spotty and on/off through the afternoon before steadier rain works its way in after sunset.

A Red Alert goes into effect Sunday night into Monday as a coastal storm really ramps up. A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the area, as well as a High Wind Watch for Long Island.

If this sounds familiar, it's because we were talking the same effects at this time last weekend.

Timing out the storm

Sunday before 6 p.m.

A large and formidable coastal storm intensifies off the southeast coast. Expect light to moderate scattered showers to develop ahead of it. These showers will pivot through in quick, short bursts before turning steadier after sunset.

Sunday after 6 p.m.

Rain gradually turns steadier and heavier from south to north. Winds pick up as well, gusting 30+ mph at times.

Monday midnight - 11 a.m.

This is the period of most activity. Expect torrential rain and strong winds, with the worst continuing through the morning commute. Wind gusts of 40+ mph are likely, with 50+ mph along the New Jersey coast and even 60 mph possible across Long Island.

Freshwater flooding is very possible, especially in New Jersey, but so is coastal flooding and beach erosion as onshore winds pile waves along the coast. This would be particularly bad during high tide cycles early Monday morning.

Monday after 11 a.m.

The heaviest rain will already be over for most areas, but some lingering heavier showers are still possible. The gusty winds continue through the day, gusting from 25-35 mph. Final rain totals will average between 1.5 and 3 inches, with locally higher amounts. Highs will be reached early in the morning, with falling temps throughout the day.

The remainder of the week will be colder, but relatively quiet with temps in the 40s.