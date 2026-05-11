FIFA World Cup fever is taking over Jackson Heights, Queens

The buzz around the FIFA World Cup is intensifying, specifically in the multicultural neighborhood of Jackson Heights, Queens.

The excitement is already evident with flags, jerseys, trophies and other decorations lining the inside and outside of shops and restaurants near Roosevelt Avenue.

Around 60% of residents in the neighborhood were born outside the United States, according to New York City Tourism + Conventions.

Resident Bishoy Ayoub explained how the area is a cultural melting pot.

"You're going to have a predominantly Black and then Colombian and then Mexican diaspora, but then you also have like Ecuadorians and Venezuelans here. So if like, Mexico is playing Colombia, it's insane over here," he said.

Stores are selling World Cup-themed key chains and other merchandise ahead of the matches at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. CBS News New York

"Jackson Heights is considered one of the most, if not the most, diverse neighborhoods in all of New York City," the Queens Chamber of Commerce's website states.

Resident Michael Francis echoed the statement.

"There's a lot of culture here. So I definitely think that it's going to turn out for the World Cup and it'll be good for sure," he said.

One particular fanbase that's excited is Colombia, which has a very strong presence in the area.

"We are the best. Hopefully, we win the World Cup," said fan Harold Perez.

There's no doubt the energy is going to build when the first game kicks off on June 11, and Jackson Heights will embrace the tournament to the fullest.