Madonna, Shakira, BTS to headline first-ever World Cup final halftime show
FIFA World Cup fans will have something extra to go wild about during the final this summer.
For the first time ever, the World Cup final will host a Super Bowl-style halftime show, with megawatt headliners Madonna, Shakira and BTS.
Coldplay's Chris Martin was joined by Elmo and a few other characters from Sesame Street to make the big announcement online.
Halftime shows are unusual in soccer. Occasionally there are pre-match concerts.
The show will benefit the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The fund aims to raise $100 million and is dedicated to helping kids access education, and soccer. FIFA says $1 from every ticket sold throughout the tournament will be donated to the fund.
The final is set for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.