FIFA Club World Cup games at MetLife Stadium. Here are the teams playing in New Jersey.
The FIFA Club World Cup is being played in the U.S. this year for the first time, with many of the games at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, including the championship.
The 2025 tournament previews what's in store when the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to New York and New Jersey. It features top soccer clubs from around the world.
On Saturday, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were held to a scoreless draw against Egypt's Al Ahly in the opening game in Miami.
FIFA Club World Cup schedule for MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium is slated to host nine Club World Cup games, the most of any stadium this year. The slate for East Rutherford includes five games in the group stage in June and the semifinals and final matches in July.
Here is the full schedule for MetLife Stadium:
- Group A: Palmeiras vs. Porto - 6 p.m., Sunday, June 15
- Group F: Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund - noon, Tuesday, June 17
- Group A: Palmeiras vs.. Al Ahly - noon, Thursday, June 19
- Group F: Fluminense vs. Ulsan - 6 p.m., Saturday, June 21
- Group A: Porto vs. Al Ahly - 9 p.m., Monday, June 23
- Knockout stage - 5 p.m., Saturday, July 5
- Semifinal - 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 8
- Semifinal - 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 9
- Championship - 3 p.m., Sunday, July 13
To see the schedule for the entire tournament, click here. For ticket information, click here.
MetLife Stadium will also host the 2026 World Cup final. Tickets for next year's tournament are not yet on sale, but fans can register to get notified here.
What is the Club World Cup?
The FIFA Club World Cup is a 32-team tournament with teams from around the world competing for a championship. In addition to two teams from the U.S., it features 12 from Europe, six from South America, and others from Asia, Africa, North and Central America, and Oceania this year.
The main difference between the World Cup and Club World Cup is the teams that compete. The former features national teams, while the latter involves top club teams from around the world. For example, Major League Soccer's Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders are competing this year.
The format is similar to the World Cup, which the U.S., Canada and Mexico are hosting next year. Teams are divided into eight groups of four, with each playing three matches in a round-robin format. The top two teams in each group advance to the 16-team knockout stage.
In all, there are 63 games in 29 days.
Games are being played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida; Lumen Field in Seattle; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte; TQL Stadium in Cincinnati; the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California; GEODIS Park in Nashville; Camping World Stadium in Orlando; Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando; Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; and Audi Field in Washington, D.C.