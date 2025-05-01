FIFA Club World Cup heads to the US for the first time Get ready soccer fans, the World Cup may still be a year away, but some of the biggest stars of the sport will be competing in our area this summer! For the first time ever the FIFA Club World Cup will be held in the US featuring 32 of the world's best club teams. The tournament kicks off in Miami on June 14th and then moves to 11 other cities including right here at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. Some huge teams are participating like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Chelsea and even two major league soccer teams. Manolo Zubiria, the Chief Tournament Officer, previews this years tournament.