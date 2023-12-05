FDNY Firefighter Robert Velazquez returns to work over 1 year after being injured in deadly fire
NEW YORK -- An FDNY firefighter who spent over a year recovering from injuries he suffered fighting a house fire returned to work Monday.
Robert Velazquez was greeted as he walked back into Engine 257, Ladder 170 in Canarsie, Brooklyn.
In a Facebook post, the FDNY said in part, "With the support of his family, friends, and his FDNY family, and through sheer determination and grit, Firefighter Velazquez is back at his second home, his firehouse. We are glad to have him back and the City thanks him for his continued service."
- Read more: Firefighter Timothy Klein, 31, resident Carlos Richards, 21, killed in Brooklyn house fire
Fellow firefighter Timothy Klein died in the April 2022 blaze when part of the home collapsed. A 21-year-old resident was also killed.
A total of eight firefighters were hurt battling the fire.
