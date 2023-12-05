Watch CBS News
Local News

FDNY Firefighter Robert Velazquez returns to work over 1 year after being injured in deadly fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Firefighter injured in deadly April 2022 fire returns to work in Brooklyn
Firefighter injured in deadly April 2022 fire returns to work in Brooklyn 00:26

NEW YORK -- An FDNY firefighter who spent over a year recovering from injuries he suffered fighting a house fire returned to work Monday.

Robert Velazquez was greeted as he walked back into Engine 257, Ladder 170 in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

Firefighter Robert Velazquez returned to work at Engine 257, Ladder 170 on Monday after spending more than a year...

Posted by New York City Fire Department (FDNY) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

In a Facebook post, the FDNY said in part, "With the support of his family, friends, and his FDNY family, and through sheer determination and grit, Firefighter Velazquez is back at his second home, his firehouse. We are glad to have him back and the City thanks him for his continued service."

Fellow firefighter Timothy Klein died in the April 2022 blaze when part of the home collapsed. A 21-year-old resident was also killed.

A total of eight firefighters were hurt battling the fire.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 8:01 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.