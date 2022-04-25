Firefighter Timothy Klein, 31, resident Carlos Richards, 21, killed in Brooklyn house fire

Firefighter Timothy Klein, 31, resident Carlos Richards, 21, killed in Brooklyn house fireget the free app
NEW YORK -- New York City has lost a hero and the family of a Brooklyn man is grieving the loss of their loved one in a massive house fire.
FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein, 31, and resident Carlos Richards, 21, died and at least eight other firefighters were hurt in the massive blaze at a two-family semi-attached home on Avenue N off East 108th Street on Sunday.
"It gives us great pain and sorrow to announce that New York City has lost one of its bravest," Mayor Eric Adams said, delivering the heartbreaking news.
Klein, a six-year veteran of the force, worked out of Ladder 170. Richards, who has autism, was previously unaccounted for, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported.
Richards' older brother confirmed his death to CBS2's John Dias.
Video shows flames and heavy black smoke consumed the sky as the out-of-control fire swallowed the home.
"It was mayhem," said neighbor Nick Sanchez, who took the video.
Sanchez tried to help moments after the fire started, but the elements were too dangerous.
"We proceeded to run to the door, bang on, try to see if anybody's there. But by that time, the flames were coming out of the window. It was really, really hot," Sanchez said.
The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. and quickly grew to three alarms, with more than 100 firefighters responding.
"All of a sudden, boof! On the window and then the smoke all came out," neighbor Angela Fobe said.
FDNY officials said Klein was inside the home when the conditions worsened. The commander ordered all firefighters out, but then a ceiling partially collapsed.
"Everything seemed to be going routine, when suddenly the entire second floor became engulfed in flames," FDNY Acting Chief of Department John Hodgens said. "Two of the members that were with him, three of them were able to escape, jumping out windows and getting down ladders out of other areas of the building. Timothy was unable to escape."
Witnesses said FDNY members tried to save Klein at the scene before he was rushed to the hospital.
"I saw, they was pumping his chest and everything. It was bad. It was horrible. It was horrible," neighbor Dion Smith said. "For the firefighter that died, you know, respect to his family and everybody else. It's just horrible."
"Really, I was in tears because I just buried my brother Saturday and I know how it feels to lose a family member," said neighbor Scherer Victor.
Officials said FDNY members and the staff at Brookdale Hospital valiantly tried to save Klein, but could not.
"Our hearts are with the Klein family, who are experiencing the worst day of their lives, and we asked they be in your prayers," Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.
The community was in disbelief over the loss of a firefighter and Richards, their neighbor.
"That young man, I always see him with his mom. So I feel terrible," Lotoya Murrel said.
"Something as tragic as this, where people lose their lives, it's not easy to deal with," Charmaine Evans said.
Richards was alone when the fire started, his brother told CBS2.
Investigators believe it may have been an electrical fire, but the cause has not yet been confirmed.
Answer the Call announces support for Timothy Klein's family
Answer the Call, the New York Police and Fire Widows' and Children's Benefit Fund, announced it is providing $50,000 to Firefighter Timothy Klein's parents.
In a statement, Board Chair of Answer the Call Stephen Dannhauser said:
Firefighter Klein died a true hero. He followed in his father's footsteps by joining the FDNY six years ago and died far too young, at just 31 years old, while protecting our city. Our organization vows to never forget his sacrifice and the sacrifices all first responders make each and every day.
Click here to learn more about Answer the Call.
FDNY bunting ceremony set for this afternoon
The FDNY says a bunting ceremony will be held in honor of Firefighter Klein later this afternoon.
CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spent the morning outside Ladder 170, where Klein worked for more than half a decade, and his loss is being felt across the department.
It's a sight any firefighter will most likely say makes them sad to see hanging outside their station -- black and purple bunting sitting above the garage in observance of one of their own who died in the line of duty.
Preparations are underway for a bunting ceremony at Ladder 170. Klein spent most of his six years in the department at the stationhouse.
"It's a very, very sad day for the fire department today. As was stated, this is the second line-of-duty death at that particular firehouse in the last three years," FDNY Acting Chief of Department John Hodgens said Sunday.
Ladder 170 has dealt with tragedy before. They lost Firefighter Steven Pollard in 2019. Klein was among those who delivered a eulogy for Pollard, who was not only a fellow firefighter but a friend.
Hundreds of firefighters stood for hours Sunday night at Brookdale Hospital, hoping for the best. They lined the surrounding streets for a procession and watched as Klein's body was brought out.
The FDNY said Klein is now the second firefighter to lose their life in the line of duty this year.
Tributes pour in
Hundreds of firefighters and NYPD officers lined the streets surrounding Brookdale Hospital for a procession Sunday night.
They watched as the body of firefighter Klein was brought out. Many stood for hours, hoping for the best.
CBS2's Eiljah Westbrook reports from the hospital with more on the devastating loss.
Sen. Schumer, Gov. Hochul react to death of Firefighter Klein
Hundreds of firefighters and NYPD officers lined the streets surrounding Brookdale Hospital for a procession on Sunday night.
They watched in attention with hearts full of emotion as the body of Firefighter Timothy Klein was brought out.
Many in attendance stood for hours, hoping for the best, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.
Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said the structural integrity of the home the firefighters were called to played a role in the tragedy.
"As they were doing so there was a partial collapse of the ceiling. Four members were caught in that collapse. Three made it out and are stable in local hospitals at this time, but, unfortunately, despite the vliant efforts of our members on the scene and the staff here at Brookdale Hospital, one firefighter, Timothy Klein, Ladder 170, did not make it out of that collapse," Kavanagh said.
Ladder 170 has dealt with tragedy before. In 2019, it lost Firefighter Steven Pollard.
"It's a very, very sad day for the fire department today. As was stated, this is the second line of duty death at that particular firehouse in the last three years," an FDNY official said.
Klein was among those who delivered a eulogy for pollard, who was not only a fellow firefighter, but a friend.
Reflecting on the loss of Klein, Sen. Chuck Schumer called him, "A hero who bravely served the people of New York."
Gov. Kathy Hochul sent her prayers to the family on the extraordinarily difficult day, and said she is hoping for a swift recovery for the other firefighters who were injured.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Klein's ultimate sacrifice while battling a three-alarm fire epitomizes what it means to be one of New York's Bravest.
Klein served the city, as did his father, who is a retired FDNY firefighter.
Rincon was told service runs deep in the family and Klein's death will truly be felt across the department.
FDNY: Body of 1 person found in home
The FDNY said Sunday night one person was found deceased and has been recovered from the remnants of the Canarsie fire.
The identification is pending the medical examiner's investigation.
FDNY: Total of 9 firefighters transported to area hospitals
The FDNY provided an update on the firefighters injured in Sunday's fire in Canarsie.
It said one firefighter was transported to Jamaica Hospital and one to Cornell.
Two transported to Kings County and two others to Staten Island North.
Three were transported to Brookdale, including fallen Firefighter Timothy Klein.
There was no immediate word on any of their conditions.
Police: 21-year-old man is the person unaccounted for in Canarsie Fire
Police say a 21-year-old man with autism is the unaccounted for individual in Sunday's fire in Canarsie.
He is a resident.
Police are still searching for him.
Ladder 170 no stranger to tragedy
As mentioned, at least eight firefighters were rushed to area hospitals.
At Brookdale, six-year veteran Timothy Klein was unfortunately pronounced dead after doing his part to try and put out the flames back at the scene, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.
The 31-year-old comes from a long line of service. His father was a firefighter. Several family members are still serving as first responders.
Klein was on the second floor at the time, part of the nozzle team, when things took a turn, officials said.
"It's a very, very sad day for the fire department today. As was stated, this is the second line of duty death at that particular firehouse in the last three years," an official said.
First responders on the scene tried their best to care for Klein. He was quickly rushed to Brookdale. Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said the structural integrity of the home is what played a big role in the tragedy.
"As they were doing so there was a partial collapse of the ceiling. Four members were caught in that collapse. Three made it out and are stable in local hospitals at this time, but, unfortunately, despite the valiant efforts of our members on the scene and the staff here at Brookdale Hospital, one firefighter, Timothy Klein, Ladder 170, did not make it out of that collapse," Kavanagh said.
Ladder 170 is the same place where fallen Firefighter Steven Pollard worked. He died in 2019. Klein was among those who delivered a eulogy for him at his funeral.
Flags lowered to half-staff in New York City
Union leaders offer words about fallen Firefighter Timothy Klein
Heads of various fire unions released statements about the passing of Timothy Klein.
Andrew Ansbro, president of the FDNY-Firefighters Association, said, "The tragic loss of Firefighter Klein brings sorrow to the city of New York, its 8 million residents, and every member of the FDNY Family. Firefighter Klein is a hero to this city, this country, and his fellow firefighters, and will be eternally remembered for making the ultimate sacrifice so that others may live. There are no words that aptly describe the loss of a fellow Firefighter in your company and this department, and the Klein family is now living the worst nightmare of every person who has ever sworn the sacred oath to the FDNY. We mourn his loss, offer our sincerest sympathies to all those who are grieving, and will be here to support his loved ones, and co-workers from Ladder Company 170 and Engine Company 257, and Battalion 58."
Lt. James McCarthy, president of the FDNY-Fire Officers Association, said, "We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of Firefighter Klein, who died today while battling a fire in Bergen Beach, Brooklyn. His sacrifice embodies the ultimate heroism, laying down his life for others. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones during this unspeakably tragic time and will be here to support our brothers in the Department as we salute Firefighter Klein for the final time."
Image of fallen firefighter released
The FDNY released an image of 31-year-old Firefighter Timothy Klein, who was killed while battle a house fire on Sunday afternoon in Canarsie, Brooklyn.