Wake today for Timothy Klein, firefighter killed battling house fire in Canarsie, Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A wake is set for Thursday for hero FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein.
The 31-year-old was killed while battling a raging house fire Sunday in Brooklyn.
Two services are expected to take place at McManus Funeral Home in Flatlands for the firefighter who was loved by many.
The Queens community he grew up in is heartbroken about the loss, but wants New Yorkers to know how much he meant to them.
Edward Shannon remembers Klein from Archbishop Molloy High School, where he is now the dean of students.
"He was a pleasure to have coached. He was one of those tough, gritty Rockaway kids," Shannon told CBS2.
Klein was a student athlete known for his drive. Shannon was his junior varsity basketball coach.
"As we look now to what he did as a part of the firemen and as part of the fire department, he was a true team player. He was part of the team that went in to do their best to save people's lives," Shannon said. "He gave the ultimate sacrifice."
Klein graduated from high school in 2008, and his three younger sisters, Erin, Bridget and Tara, also went there over the span of 10 years. They're all described as wonderful people.
From high school, to first grade, Klein left a mark.
"He was a bundle of energy," said his first grade teacher Suellen Foti. "He loved to learn."
Foti recalls his passion for the career as a fireman from a young age.
"I remember that we used to have the firemen come in and they did a whole fire safety and let them try on uniforms and everything, and he along with all the other students were so excited and they so wanted to be a fireman," Foti said," she told CBS2.
More than 20 years later, Klein went on to serve with the FDNY, just as his father did.
Foti said she's honored to have the privilege to teach a child who grew up to be such an incredible man.
"I watched him grow up throughout the eight years he was here at St. Francis," she said. "He was a very good boy and he'll be sorely missed."
Klein leaves behind his parents, sisters and girlfriend.
Firefighter Timothy Klein Fund
The FDNY announced Thursday it's launching a foundation in Klein's memory.
The department says the money will go toward two organization he was involved in -- the FDNY Fire Family Transport Foundation and the Fight for Firefighters Foundation.
"We build access ramps and help to make first responders' homes handicap accessible. Timmy was on the board of The Fight for Firefighters Foundation. He was at every build; he was always up to help people. Timmy was our go to guy: he helped with fundraising, building, and so much of the behind the scenes work that goes into running a foundation. This not only a tremendous loss for the FDNY, but a big loss for our Foundation," FDNY Lieutenant John Vaeth said in a statement.
CLICK HERE for how to contribute
Service details announced
The wake will held Thursday, April 28 at McManus Funeral Home at 4601 Avenue N in Brooklyn from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The funeral will be at Church of St. Francis,129-16 Rockaway Beach Boulevard in Belle Harbor, at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 29.
Friday's ceremony will be streamed live on CBS News New York.