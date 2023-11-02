Farmingdale, N.Y. saying farewell to power poles

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. - Overhead power lines can be obtrusive and dangerous in a storm, but burying them costs about twice as much.

One Long Island village found a way to take down the poles, place them underground, and expand the street and sidewalk, with minimal cost to taxpayers.

The view of Main Street in Farmingdale has changed, and now boasts unobstructed views of blue sky - no more power poles. It's the talk of the village.

"Nicer and sleeker looking," one person said.

"Aesthetically, it will be pleasing," said another.

After burying wiring underground, crews are now busy removing old overhead utility lines and poles along a quarter-mile stretch downtown, where there's little room to park.

"Main Street is very narrow, and for years, Nassau County told me, you can't widen Main Street, the poles are in the way," Mayor Ralph Ekstrand said.

Ekstrand said poles caused a safety hazard, with cars crashing into them and power lines coming down in storms, but the expense seemed out of reach.

State and federal grants came through. Most of the money comes from a federal community development block grant program which awards funding to smaller villages for worthy projects.

Once all the poles are removed, the street will be widened 18 inches, and the sidewalks replaced.

"The project totals about $2 million. Taxpayers only have to float $93,000. We were very good at getting grant money from all these entities," Ekstrand said.

Poles have been a source of contention across Long Island. PSEG had to spend millions of dollars to remove giant steel poles in Eastport because they blocked views of oncoming traffic.

In Farmingdale, the debate goes on.

"When they have to repair it, or get to it, we're going to have streets dug up?" one person said.

"Today the technology will solve all that," said another.

Although generally more expensive to repair, utilities and cable companies say underground lines are protected from the elements.

"Farmingdale is becoming storm-proof," Ekstrand said.

Shoppers and merchants hope the project is completed before the holiday parade in two weeks. The one drawback?

"The poles were great for hanging Christmas lights," one person said.

Construction on the second half of Main Street, closer to the LIRR, is expected to begin next year.