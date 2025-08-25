Fairfield National players get hero's welcome home after finishing third at Little League World Series

It was a celebration fit for Fairfield, Connecticut's newest hometown heroes.

Fairfield National finished third over the weekend at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. On Monday, the Metro Region champions were welcomed back home after an incredibly impressive season.

Connecticut's best team in a very long time

The historic run to the tournament's consolation game was the best by a Connecticut team in decades. Fairfield National fell to the team representing Nevada in the U.S. Championship game on Saturday before defeating Aruba, 4-2 on Sunday.

With all of that behind them now, the players were honored on Monday with a parade through Fairfield and then a celebration at Sherman Green. The group of 10-to-12-year-olds just took it all in.

"It's just great knowing everyone has our back no matter what happens. It's just an amazing feeling," player Tommy D'Amura said.

"Thank you for all the support that you guys have done for us throughout the years," pitcher Luca Pellegrini said of the community. "Yeah, it's crazy how we have all these fans behind us. It's just an amazing experience."

Gov. Ned Lamont celebrates "a great team"

The lineup of luminaries on hand to congratulate the team included Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

"You make each other better because you're a team. They're a great team, aren't they?" Lamont said to cheers.

"I'm so excited to see the kids get back to normal, get back to real life," fan Howard Schenkern said. "I don't think these kids understand the magnitude of what they did. It's amazing."

"The Fairfield National community, the town of Fairfield, the state of Connecticut, and even the entire Metro Region that we represented, we thank you for your support," manager Brian Palazzolo said.

Palazzolo was asked what comes next for him and the team and he said, right now, it's just about taking it all in and celebrating what they were able to do in Pennsylvania. He also added it's going to be weird to not have a practice on Tuesday.