Fairfield, Connecticut, Little Leaguers heading home after losing national championship game to Las Vegas

A Little League team from Fairfield, Connecticut, has a lot to be proud of despite losing Saturday's national championship game to Las Vegas.

Fairfield was the dominant U.S. team in the tourney, outscoring opponents 25-6 this week. They easily beat Las Vegas on Wednesday, but Saturday's rematch in the national championship game flipped the script.

Fairfield's one-pitch wonder Luca Pellegrini, rock solid in the tourney, struggled in the first inning. His fast ball kept missing the zone. He tossed 34 pitches while giving up three runs.

In the bottom of the first, Las Vegas ace Garret Gallegos hit two batters, but Fairfield could only score one run.

A Gallegos home run in the fourth inning put the game out of reach.

Las Vegas ended up winning 8-2. They go on to play international champs Taiwan for the Little League World Series championship on Sunday.

Parade planned in Fairfield to celebrate Little League team's World Series run

Fairfield will return home after putting their heart and soul into an exciting run to the national championship game.

"I am very proud. I'm proud of all of them. The kids are, just been amazing, and the hard work that they've put into all of this," team parent Kristin Duffy Gryga said.

"They're still gonna be 12 years old. They're still gonna wanna hang out and play Xbox and just do kid stuff. But we are, as a community, very proud of all these kids," team parent Yanni Taxiltaridis said.

"It's given the town such a sense of pride, and we're just, like, super excited for these kids. I don't think there's been a buzz like this in Fairfield in quite some time," Fairfield Little League President Diego Da Lan said.

The town is planning a parade to celebrate the Little League team. It will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. beginning at Post Road in front of Dairy Queen and ending at Sherman Green. There will also be food, music, a dunk tank and more festivities.