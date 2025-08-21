Ahead of Little League World Series championship game, team spirit is soaring in Fairfield, Conn.

Fairfield, Connecticut, Little Leaguers scored a big win Wednesday in the Little League World Series when they beat Nevada 7-3.

The boys are advancing to the U.S. world championship round this weekend, and fans in the community are eager to watch and cheer on their very own.

The team checked every box Wednesday - pitching, defense and timely hitting.

"A once-in-a-lifetime experience"

"The experience is wonderful. I never thought we could. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said 12-year-old catcher Jimmy Taxiltaridis. The rising 7th grader called it a dream come true.

The Fairfield team is advancing to a winner-take-all game for the crown of best team in the U.S. The team has played together since they were 8.

Fairfield, Conn.'s Luca Pellegrini pitches against Sioux Falls, S.D., during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. Caleb Craig / AP

"In the back of our minds, we knew this group was special for years," head coach Brian Palazzolo said. "We won the Connecticut state title three years in a row. We're undefeated in Connecticut."

"We have this whole place just come alive"

Hundreds gathered in Fairfield to watch their games and cheer them on - they probably could have been heard by the team all the way in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Elicit Brewing Company has been hosting watch parties and fundraisers for the Little Leaguers.

Fairfield, Conn.'s Jimmy Taxiltaridis tags out Las Vegas, Nev.'s Cutter Ricafort at home plate during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. Jared Freed / AP

"It feels very - neighborhood, community coming together. The energy is reminiscent of when UConn won the championship. We have this whole place just come alive," Sean Klingler of Elicit Brewing Co. said.

"We plan to invite them out once everything's all said and done," Elicit Brewing Co.'s Mary O'Berry said. "It's been absolutely wonderful that it's kid first, kid focused."

"It's a lot of fun"

Emily Chizmadia works as a school social worker and has worked closely with three of the players.

"It's definitely a great group of kids that they have on that team," she said. "Keep trying your best no matter what, you made it this far."

Fairfield, Conn.'s SJ Taxiltaridis celebrates an inning ending strikeout with the bases loaded after the fourth inning of a baseball game against Las Vegas, Nev., at the Little League World Series, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in South Williamsport, Pa. Jared Freed / AP

The boys have had an aggressive schedule, including three-hour practices seven days a week, but there isn't exactly a secret ingredient to what makes the team work so well. There is a ritual, however, that helps them.

"Before every game, we always do a dance circle just to get the butterflies out of your stomach. It's just about fun. It's a lot of fun," Taxiltaridis said.

Elicit Brewing Co. is holding another viewing party this Saturday for the boys' next game - the U.S. championship.