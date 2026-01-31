Extreme cold causing water main breaks across NYC, New Jersey

The extreme cold temperatures have been causing water main breaks across New York and New Jersey.

There have been over a dozen water main breaks across the Tri-State Area in the past week alone.

Why does cold weather cause water main breaks?

Water company officials say a sudden drop in temperatures puts stress on pipes.

"Rapid swings from mild to bitter cold cause the ground to contract, increasing stress on the pipe. As the soil freezes, it also expands and shifts – a process known as frost heave, which puts pressure on pipes," a Veolia Water Company spokesperson said.

Veolia provided tips to homeowners to prevent freezing pipes: disconnect and drain your garden hose connection before it gets cold, prepare your water pipes with insulation or heat tape, and label the main shut-off valve so everyone knows where it is.

If you have been impacted by a water main break, you're urged to run cold water 10 to 15 minutes to clear discoloration.

4 N.J. water main breaks in 1 day

On Saturday alone, there were at least four water main breaks across New Jersey, including two in Montvale. A Veolia Water Company spokesperson said the cold weather could be the culprit.

Crews worked in the freezing cold to repair a 12-inch water main break on Grand Avenue near Chestnut Ridge Road, where a pool of water could be seen beneath the roadway. Water also gushed at a 6-inch water main break on Grand and Memorial Drive.

Crews worked in the freezing cold to repair a 12-inch water main break on Grand Avenue near Chestnut Ridge Road in Montvale, New Jersey, on Jan. 31, 2026. CBS News New York

Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali said Grand Avenue is a main thoroughfare with 15,000 cars going through in one day. Making matters worse, the entrance ramp to Garden State Parkway South was temporarily closed.

"The scary part of this is the cold temperature. All this water now is icing, so we have to call the [Department of Public Works] to come in and salt the road," he said.

Ghassali said he hopes crews will have both breaks repaired by Sunday. Until then, he is asking drivers and residents to stay away from the area.

There was another water main break in Warren Township on Mount Bethel Road and a fourth in Nutley on Chestnut Street.

Multiple breaks reported across NYC, N.J.

A water main break in Edison on Monday caused traffic delays and left dozens of homes and businesses without water.

Another break in Parsippany shut down part of Littleton Road on Tuesday.

Thursday, there were breaks in Union and West Orange, along with three water main breaks across Haledon in a 12-hour span, leading to to multiple school closures.

On the same day in New York City, water main breaks were reported in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Friday afternoon, there was a water main break between Crotona and Clinton Avenue in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

Drivers were forced to navigate a flooded intersection before the water was shut off. Crews were on site Saturday to dig up and replace a 20-inch water main, restoring water and heat to area residents.