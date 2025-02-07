Former City Hall aide charged in case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams plans to plead guilty

NEW YORK — Mohamed Bahi, an ex-employee of Mayor Eric Adams' administration, plans to plead guilty to charges as part of the federal corruption case against the mayor.

Bahi served as City Hall's chief liaison to the Muslim community.

He resigned in October, the same day that Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III and Director of Asian Affairs Winnie Greco submitted their resignations. He was indicted by federal investigators a few days later.

According to court papers, Bahi has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy for his role in the collection of illegal straw donor contributions to the mayor's 2021 campaign.

Bahi was named as "Adams Employee 1" in the indictment against the mayor. He was also accused of trying to delete messaging apps from his cellphone when officers came to his house to execute a search warrant.

Sources tell CBS News New York lawyers for the Justice Department have met with Adams' defense team and Manhattan federal prosecutors to discuss dropping the corruption case against the mayor.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, conspiracy and campaign finance violations. His trial is currently scheduled for April.