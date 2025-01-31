DOJ meets with NYC Mayor Eric Adams' lawyers about dropping corruption case, source says

NEW YORK -- Lawyers for the Justice Department met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams' defense team and Manhattan federal prosecutors on Friday to discuss dropping the corruption case against him, a source familiar with the matter says.

The meeting in Washington, D.C. came two days after it was reported senior DOJ officials discussed possibly dropping charges against the embattled mayor.

The Justice Department did not comment on the earlier report and there was no indication that the New York prosecutors who brought the case would drop the charges.

In September, Adams was indicted on five counts including bribery, conspiracy and campaign finance violations, all of which he pleaded not guilty to.

The mayor is currently set to face trial in April. The penalty if convicted on all counts could be up to 45 years in prison.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

