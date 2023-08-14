Essex County taking steps to honor late N.J. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

ESSEX COUNTY, N.J. - Essex County is taking steps to honor New Jersey's late Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver.

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. has introduced a proposal to name the county's Division of Family Assistance and Benefits headquarters after Oliver.

DiVincenzo will also commission the creation of a bronze bust of Oliver, which will be displayed the county's Martin Luther King, Jr. Justice Building in Newark.

Oliver, 71, died in office on Aug. 1 after being admitted into the hospital for an undisclosed medical condition.

She was laid to rest in a funeral service this past weekend.