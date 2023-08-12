Watch Live: State funeral for New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver at Cathedral Basilica of Sacred Heart in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- The state funeral for New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver is being held Saturday in Newark, bringing an end to the three-day celebration of her life and legacy.

The memorial service will start at 10 a.m. from the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Gov. Phil Murphy and Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

The service will be streamed live on CBS News New York.

Oliver lied in state at the New Jersey State House in Trenton, then at the Essex County Courthouse in Newark, where she grew up.

New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver

Oliver, 71, died in office on Aug. 1. Her cause of death was an undisclosed illness.

A political trailblazer, Oliver was the first woman of color elected to statewide office in New Jersey and the first Black woman serving as the state's lieutenant governor.

Friends said Oliver cared deeply about raising up everyone, but women especially.

Murphy called Oliver his greatest partner in government, an inspiration and an irreplaceable friend.

"I relied on Sheila to shape our administration's policies on revitalizing our cities, expanding affordable housing, supporting our neighbors in need, and so much more," said Murphy.

"I don't think anyone really understood all of the power that she had. She was quiet about that and she did what she had to do and she got to the finish line in a positive way where nobody was left behind," said State Sen. Theresa Ruiz.

After Saturday's funeral service, the Honor Guard will escort Oliver's casket to the cemetery for a private ceremony.