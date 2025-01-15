Long Island native Christopher Macchio "overjoyed" to sing national anthem at Trump's inauguration

LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — A Long Island native will be taking center stage at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday.

Singers Carrie Underwood and Lee Greenwood are also singing at the inauguration on Monday.

Christopher Macchio, 46, will perform the national anthem.

Who is Christopher Macchio?

Dubbed America's tenor, the concert singer has been serenading crowds at Trump rallies and events since filling in for a last-minute cancellation at the Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve gala a decade ago, and later, the president's brother's funeral.

"He said, 'Your voice is unbelievable, magnificent. I can't tell who is better, you or Pavarotti,'" Macchio said.

Macchio's sizzle reel includes a clip of Trump himself saying, "There is nobody with a voice like this man."

Performing at the inauguration is a wish come true for the Holbrook native.

"I said yes, yes, yes, yes, yes! I was just overjoyed," Macchio said.

Sachem School District alumnus honored to perform at inauguration

Perhaps it was meant to be. Growing up in the Sachem School District, Macchio dressed in suits and ties, and donned a briefcase instead of a backpack.

"I had two nicknames during that school time – Donald Trump and Mr. President," Maachio said.

From his high school stage, where the class of 1996 grad says he didn't even get the lead role in "South Pacific," to the world stage, Macchio says he is very grateful and honored.

"He was inspired by his teachers here," Sachem Alumni Association President Chris Vaccaro said. "His music teacher told him to pursue it as a career, and that was lifechanging because look at him now."

Macchio says he believes in the unifying power of music.

"That is a primary goal of mine, to deliver a performance that can hopefully have that kind of effect and make people really proud to be a citizen of this great country," he said.

In what's music to his ears, Macchio says he's also been asked by the Trump administration to take on several prestigious presidential arts roles.