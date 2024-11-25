Biden will attend Trump's inauguration in January, White House says

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, the White House said Monday.

Before the election, Mr. Biden said he would attend, regardless of who won. Trump did not attend Mr. Biden's 2021 inauguration, which took place two weeks after Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol ahead of the certification of the election results. Trump was the first president in more than 150 years to not attend his successor's inauguration.

Aboard Air Force One on Monday, White House spokesman Andrew Bates confirmed that Mr. Biden and the first lady will attend the inauguration.

"The president promised that he would attend the inauguration of whomever won the election," Bates said. "He and the first lady are going to honor that promise and attend the inauguration. He views that as an important demonstration of commitment to our democratic values, and to honoring the will of the people, as we continue to provide an orderly and effective transition."

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients has met multiple times with incoming White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Bates said.

But the president-elect's team has not yet signed critical agreements with the Biden administration to officially move the transition forward, holding up the security clearance process. Bates said the Trump transition team has not entered into agreements with the White House or the General Services Administration.