Edan Alexander honored by Tenafly, N.J. with street renaming

Edan Alexander, the Tenafly, New Jersey native who was taken hostage during the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, has been honored by his hometown. A street was renamed after the 21-year-old who was help captive for a year and a half.

A street is renamed in honor of Edan Alexander in Tenafly, N.J. CBS News New York

"I never felt completely alone. I knew my family and my town and so many people were fighting for me, keeping my name alive, pushing for my return. That gave me strength," Alexander said Monday.

Community leaders were joined by Rep. Josh Gottheimer for the ceremony.

"Joseph's life teaches us that, even in the darkest of places, courage, perseverance and the love of the people can turn suffering into a saving strength. From betrayal and captivity to ultimate vindication. It's a biblical story that could have been written about Edan Alexander," Gottheimer said.

Edan Alexander, second from right, is joined by Rep. Josh Gottheimer and other community leaders in Tenafly, N.J. for a street renaming in his honor on Sept. 29, 2025. CBS News New York

Alexander got a hero's welcome when he finally returned home to Tenafly back in June. Hundreds gathered in the rain to wave flags and cheer as he passed through town.

Alexander held captive for more than a year

Alexander was taken captive after he graduated high school and moved to Israel to serve in the Israeli military. He was one of 251 people kidnapped in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

His parents told CBS News that after Hamas terrorists dragged him into Gaza, he was held underground in tunnels and never saw daylight.

After 584 days in captivity, Alexander was released on May 12.