Edan Alexander says he'll return to Israel in 1st public remarks since Hamas released him from captivity

Edan Alexander says he'll return to Israel after Hamas released him from captivity

Edan Alexander, who was taken hostage by Hamas during attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, and released in May 2025, vowed to return to Israel in his first public remarks since being freed.

Alexander, a New Jersey native, spoke this week at a Manhattan gala supporting the Israel Defense Forces after he spent 584 days in Hamas custody.

"Those were the hardest days of my life. Days of struggle, pain, and separation from my family," he told the room full of people listening intently.

The Israeli American was a 19-year-old volunteer in the IDF when he was captured just one year after graduating high school. He received a hero's welcome when he arrived home in Tenafly in June of this year.

Alexander said he fought to stay alive inside dark tunnels and continues to think about those still being held.

"While I am free, many others are still in captivity. Their nightmares continue. Their families still wait. We cannot forget them. We cannot stop until they're all home," Alexander said.

He said serving in the IDF was one of the greatest honors of his life and that he will not stop pushing until all hostages are returned.

"I will once again put on the IDF uniform and I will proudly serve alongside my brothers. My story does not end with survival. It continues with service," he said.

Alexander said he plans to head back to Israel and return to the front lines sometime in the next month.