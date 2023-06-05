Driver Mahbub Ali charged with manslaughter, DUI after car jumps curb in Gramercy

NEW YORK -- Police say driver Mahbub Ali is facing manslaughter and DUI charges following a deadly crash Sunday in Gramercy.

A 23-year-old man was killed and several others were seriously hurt.

It was a dramatic scene just after 7:30 p.m. on 21st Street and Third Avenue.

Police said a gray Hyundai Sonata was moving erratically before it hit four people, including an 18-year-old on a bicycle and the 23-year-old who was crossing the street at the time. He later died at Bellevue Hospital.

A 25-year-old passenger in the car was also hospitalized in stable condition after breaking her leg.

Witnesses said the crash was chaotic and loud.

"It sounded, honestly, like a grenade went off outside the building. Both my doors and window rattled... So when coming outside, all I'm hearing is screaming. I walk to the corner and I see all the carnage of what happened," one witness said.

Surveillance video that was too graphic for television shows one person unresponsive and several mangled bikes and car parts scattered on the sidewalk and roadway.

"It was clear that one person was in very bad shape, and so a lot of people kind of, a couple people went to pray over him. And then a few others went to take care of those who looked like they had bad backs or legs or feet," witness George Colli said.

Ali, 26, of Queens, was charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault and driving under the influence.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.