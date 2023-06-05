Watch CBS News
6 injured in wrong-way crash in Brooklyn; driver charged with DWI

NEW YORK -- Six people were injured after police say a reckless driver went the wrong way on a Brooklyn street Saturday night.

That driver is facing multiple charges, including DWI.

Video shows people yelling at the driver of a van on East 94th Street in Flatbush. Moments later, the van is seen accelerating and crashing into parked cars.

Police say the 47-year-old driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lane.

In addition to DWI, he's also charged with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

All of the victims suffered minor injuries.

