6 injured in wrong-way crash in Brooklyn; driver charged with DWI
NEW YORK -- Six people were injured after police say a reckless driver went the wrong way on a Brooklyn street Saturday night.
That driver is facing multiple charges, including DWI.
Video shows people yelling at the driver of a van on East 94th Street in Flatbush. Moments later, the van is seen accelerating and crashing into parked cars.
Police say the 47-year-old driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
In addition to DWI, he's also charged with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.
All of the victims suffered minor injuries.
